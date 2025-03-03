Olivia Wilde Attended The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In A See-Through Dress, Sadly Her Butt Tattoo Wasn't Invited

If, for some reason, Olivia Wilde thought that hitting the red carpet at an Oscar party in a see-through dress was going to get her some attention, she was right.

I don’t know what would give her that idea, but it worked. The actress, producer, and director - thank you very much - wasn't up for any awards, and she wasn’t going to the Dolby Theater.

But that didn’t mean the 40-year-old had to stay home. There were still red carpets to be had and see-through dresses to be worn. You don’t have to be up for an Oscar to do fashion.

Willde has some upcoming projects in post-production after all. It's time to get out and get the internet talking. A see-through dress with not much else on will do the trick.

Pull the move on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and suddenly you're on all sorts of radars. There are calculations being made with every move. It was the night of the Oscars.

This wasn’t a dress with pockets type of evening. Those are certainly cute and all, but it wasn’t going to cut it. That stripper movie was collecting awards left and right.

Olivia Wilde grabbed some attention on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

If you want to stand out, then see-through is the way to go. The only part of the evening's calculations for Wilde and probably a team of people that I didn’t follow was uninviting the butt tattoo.

For those who weren’t aware, she recaptured some of her youth on her 39th birthday with a let's keep this party going tattoo on her butt. The invite not being extended to the piece of art when you're going with an attention-seeking see-through dress is odd.

Had I been advising her, it would have hit that red carpet and, in my opinion, brought the whole look together. But what do I know?

It all seemed to work out for her just fine. The Olivia Wilde searches haven’t been this high in a long time. Mission accomplished.