Olivia Dunne Goes Viral With Bold Halloween Costume: PHOTOS

Olivia Dunne definitely appeared to win the Halloween weekend.

The LSU star gymnast gave her fans a tiny tease of a look at her Wonder Woman costume, and as you'd expect, it didn't take long to start moving the needle.

With Halloween falling on a Thursday, many people ended up celebrating into the first weekend of November. How do I know that? Because I was surrounded by 200 people in costumes as I watched Wisconsin get hammered by Iowa.

Olivia Dunne shares Instagram photos of Wonder Woman Halloween costume

Well, Dunne's brief look at her Wonder Woman costume wasn't the end of her Halloween saga. She followed that up with several Instagram photos.

Is she a better Wonder Woman than Gal Gadot? That's hard to say, but there's no doubt people seemed to enjoy the look.

Take a look at the spot-on costume in her Instagram post below.

Alix Earle and others were also quick to rush into the comments section to show their support for the Wonder Woman look.

Alix Earle hopping in Olivia Dunne's comment section? Seems like the perfect OutKick combination.

Death. Taxes. Olivia Dunne going viral. Those are three things you can count on in life, and clearly, she didn't let her followers down with the full look at her Wonder Woman Halloween costume.

Was it better than what people saw from Paige Spiranac or others? That's a debate I'll let the internet sort out.

For now, it's safe to chalk this up to another win for Dunne. Did you see any impressive Halloween costumes? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.