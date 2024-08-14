Livvy Dunne Sets Instagram On Fire With A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Throwback

Olivia Dunne continues to have herself a summer. She's been everywhere and down just about everything. The latest is pulling a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit throwback out of her bag of tricks.

Why not? She's a National Champion, she's a swimsuit model and she's an MLB All-Star. Those sorts of credentials allow you to do pretty much anything you want whenever you want to.

Before Livvy gets back for her fifth year rocking a purple and gold leotard, she still has work to do. There aren't any days off as one of the most recognizable gymnasts in the world.

She has to make appearances at the Olympics, stuff trolls in a locker, do some exclusive content promotion, and still find time for training. That's a full schedule.

Oh, and let's not forget, she has to feed some throwbacks to the algorithm as well and keep up with the Pittsburgh Pirates schedule. The easiest part by far has to be dropping those throwbacks.

Livvy took a break from exclusive content promotion on the beach to do just that on Tuesday.

Livvy Dunne is absolutely correct, throwbacks are always a good idea

Throwbacks are always a good idea and so is respecting summer, which Livvy is doing here. There's no pumpkin spice this or that. This is straight up summer content, triple digits on the black.

Fall will be back in a few short weeks. There will be plenty of time for all the accouterments that go along with that. She'll get to work on a shot at going back-to-back.

But for now, she's lying on the beach dropping bikini pics while sending her millions of followers to a site to part ways with their disposable income and dropping SI Swimsuit throwbacks, where the blue check marks jump into the comments.

You know, your typical summer activities.