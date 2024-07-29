Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The Olympics With New Video: WATCH

Olivia Dunne is at the Olympics supporting the USA!

The Olympics are currently underway in Paris, France and the eyes of the world are on the games. Not only are the eyes of the world on the games, but plenty of people from across the globe are traveling to Paris to catch the action.

That includes Olivia Dunne.

Olivia Dunne goes viral from the Olympics.

The star LSU gymnast shared a viral video of her at what looked like a volleyball match with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background.

It's clear someone taught Livvy Dunne how to do proper framing for videos! Her pro-Team USA video from Paris is also a hit with fans.

As of publication, it has a staggering 2.6 million views. Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Livvy to travel to Paris and steal the show. She's a content star, and that means she has to constantly pump out new posts.

It's the nature of the beast. You have to be where the action is, and right now, there is no bigger event on the planet than the Olympics.

While I couldn't care less about most of the events, I do care about what's going viral. That's what being in the content trenches is all about, and Livvy being at the Olympics is internet gold.

She also seems to be rather enamored with Eiffel Tower. She managed to go viral for a second time from Paris Sunday night with another post featuring the iconic location.

Livvy Dunne plus the Olympics and social media is a match made in Heaven. Counting on her going viral is about as solid as having to count on paying taxes and the sun rising in the east. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.