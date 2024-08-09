Olivia Dunne Fires Back At Claim She Looks Like A Man

Olivia Dunne didn't put up with a troll's nonsense on TikTok.

The LSU gymnast and social media superstar is known for never being afraid to fire back at trolls. You'd think at this point that the trolls would know that.

Apparently, they don't because she had to put another one on blast in front of the world over one claim:

That she's built like a man.

Olivia Dunne responds to wild claim on TikTok.

For some reason, a troll hopped on Dunne's latest viral video to comment in front of the world that she's apparently built like a man. Specifically, she's built like her boyfriend and MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. Make that make sense!

"Last time I checked I’m not 6’6 but word," the LSU sensation responded.

Boom! Perfect response from Livvy Dunne. Simple. Sweet. Straight to the point. Poking fun at people is always enjoyable online as long as it's done without malice as the intent.

However, it has to be funny or believable. Olivia Dunne is built like a man? I'm not an expert, but I feel very confident declaring that Livvy does, in fact, not look like a man.

Again, I'm hardly an expert on women, relationships or anything from that sphere of life, as my ex-girlfriends will gladly tell you. However, I know what a woman is and I know what a man is.

If you think Olivia Dunne looks like a dude, then I suggest getting your eyes checked.

Who will be the next troll to step up and get crushed? They just don't learn, and claiming Olivia Dunne is built like a baseball player is among the dumbest ones we've seen yet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.