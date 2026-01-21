Olivia Dunne Models Bikinis In The Tropics As America Hunkers Down, Coco Gauff Is Full Of Crap & W(oke)NBA!

Somehow, we're STILL in January. This is the third Hump Day of the month. Feels like the 12th. I say it every year, and I'll say it again in 2026. This is, without a doubt, the LONGEST month of the year. It just drags and drags and drags.

And now, we have just three football games left until August. Three! Sad. So sad. Winter is just about here, boys and girls. Both literally and figuratively. I hear most of the country, minus Florida, is about to enter a new Ice Age this weekend. Not me. Not Olivia Dunne.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps – the one where Livvy jets off to beautiful Florida to test-run some bikinis in January while the rest of America braces for the worst.

What else? I've got some new voter data as it pertains to pro athletes that's got the internet TALKING, things seem to be going WELL in Western New York, and this Coco Gauff is just insufferable. Seriously. I don't think I've ever once written about her, but buddy, she is ready for her big debut in today's class. Strap in.

Grab you a granola bar for National Granola Bar Day, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

In case y'all were curious …

Whatever happened to granola bars? Remember the classic Nature Valley granola bars from the good ol' days? They came in green, orange and red boxes? The best. Those were staples in our house growing up. They were a "healthy alternative," which, in hindsight, is hilarious.

Like the cereal discussion from last week, we had it so much better back then. And then we pissed it all away by trying to get healthy. Sad. This ad pre-dates me by about 20 years, but my goodness, does it still hit the spot:

I'd imagine we HAVE to have some folks in class who remember this one, right? Better days.

Anyway, let's get down to business …

I spent my morning digging through this Big J data dump showing how pro athletes lean, and it was a humdinger:

Where do you reckon Coco Gauff stands?

Couple things …

1. Not really sure why the WNBA was grouped in with the Big 4 sports, other than to heavily skew the stats. Thanks for being the #Warrior over there, Sophie Cunningham!

2. MLB and NHL lean Republican, which should surprise nobody. 53 percent Republican in MLB, 43 percent in the NHL.

3. The NBA isn't quite as insufferable as you'd think, but it's still pretty insufferable.

4. The NFL is all over the map … unless you're a special-teamer. I'd imagine you'd see a lot of three-point specialists listed in that category, too, if they broke down the NBA graph by position groups. Just a hunch.

5. 41 percent of all sampled athletes are registered as independents, higher than the U.S. national average of about 27 percent. That's stunning to me. I would imagine they're either A) too scared to admit they voted Trump, or B) just don't pay attention to politics.

I'd also argue that most independents voted for Trump in 2024. He won over that group 18 months ago nationally, and I expect that math to apply here. So, you can assume that a majority of pro athletes who don't bounce a ball voted for Trump.

That should surprise nobody, by the way. Except, perhaps, Coco Gauff:

Livvy Dunne, Kenan & Kel and things are going well in Buffalo!

At this point, I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected.

Alternate headline: "Black woman in America worth an estimated $35 million for hitting a tennis ball complains about marginalized communities."

Can't wait to see if CNN takes that suggestion. Stay tuned!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Hump Day into a Hump night. First up? For those who have been on pins and needles for the ‘Kenan & Kel’ reboot, you are in luck today!

I mean, there's a lot going on there. I don't even know where to begin.

Did ANYONE know this show existed? This is the first I have ever heard of it. Ever, ever, ever. Also, the live audience you hear? Are there 12 people in the crowd? What's going on there? Apparently, I'm not alone.

How rough was that silence after Kel's joke at the end? Brutal stuff. I'd imagine none of the 12 people in the crowd have ever heard of Kenan & Kel.

I have, of course. I grew up with Kenan & Kel. It was my favorite show back in the late-90s. Somewhere, I own all 5 seasons on DVD. They're all bootlegged. True story. Iconic show for my generation. If you're in your 30s, this sound will give you chills every single time:

You bring me a ham and cheese hot pocket and a Capri-Sun right now, and buddy, my night is SET. What a song. What a show.

Now, will it work with both dudes now in their 40s? Of course not. Will I still watch? You betcha.

Next? Let's check in on how things are going in Buffalo on the way out!

Just a wild presser out of Terry Pegula this morning. I've never seen anything like it. Stuffing Keon Coleman – who is currently on your roster – in a locker like that was a sight to behold. The real kicker for me was his explanation for the Sean McDermott firing.

… Did he really just say he fired him because players were crying after losing to Denver? THAT's why you canned him? Seriously? Because Josh Allen was crying after committing a billion turnovers and missing a game-winning TD on the final drive of regulation?

And by the way, I don't blame Josh Allen. He's the only good player on that roster. The rest of it is garbage. And the guy who's in charge of buying the groceries got … promoted?!

As a Dolphins fan who has watched absolute dysfunction for two decades, this one feels familiar, Bills fans. I'm so sorry.

(Not really).

OK, that's it for today. Good Hump Day, everyone. One more left in January, inexplicably.

Take us home, Livvy.

