Olivia Dunne Makes Confession About The Least Wholesome Thing She's Ever Done

Olivia Dunne is ready to go to confession … but, she's not ready to confess. Yet. Not really sure how that works, but whatever. Work with me here.

For those of you who woke up today and thought, ‘I wonder what disgusting, sinister, impure sex act Livvy Dunne has done during her life,’ I've got an update for you! Sort of. I doubt anyone was really itching for an answer – and if you were, we probably need to have a different discussion – but we do have one now.

Well, scratch that. We don't have it. BUT, Logan Paul did launch a grenade at Livvy during her podcast appearance this week, and she dodged it. Sort of. Kind of.

Take a look:

Livvy Dunne has an ace in the hole when the time's right

"Did you have to go to confessional for yours?"

Livvy, after the longest pause in the history of pauses: "I probably should."

Wild question from Logan Paul, who I, admittedly, know literally nothing about. The Paul Bros. do nothing for me. I know one of them has a drink that I see all over the place. The other, I think, is with that absolute smokeshow in the Olympics who keeps going viral on Twitter for her butt.

Beyond those two things – I know nothing about them. Don't know, don't care. Grok tells me that Logan is most likely talking about the one time in 2017 when he and his buddies filmed a dead guy in Suicide Forest for their YouTube show and mocked him the whole show, which led to some serious backlash.

That's pretty unwholesome, if you ask me. Not sure that Livvy's got anything close to that – Lord, I hope not – but if she does, she kept her cards close to the vest.

Normally, here is the part where I'd say something about Paul Skenes watching this and being pissed, but let's be honest … Paul ain't watching this. He's in Florida right now getting ready to lead the Pirates to a 50-win season with a sub-2 ERA. He doesn't have time for these games.

Neither does Livvy … for now. She sounds like she's got a doozy up her sleeve for when the time is right.

Stay tuned.