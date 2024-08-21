Olivia Dunne Grabs The Internet's Attention After 'World's Most Flexible Gymnast' Transfer News

The opportunity to become a back-to-back champion at LSU was just too much for Olivia Dunne to pass up. She announced in July that she was "not Dunne yet" and returning for her fifth year.

The announcement came in the middle of an ESPY appearance, multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit events, concerts and her first MLB All-Star Red Carpet. Which lets you know she's serious.

Livvy's made millions in NIL already and had a future filled with a continuation of all these events to look forward to. Returning to LSU meant she would be back putting in long hours working on gymnastics.

She chose the hard work. Little did she know at the time that things would be getting a lot more competitive in the SEC. Southern Connecticut State graduate Sydney Smith, who has been dubbed the "World's Most Flexible Gymnast," is returning for a fifth year of her own.

And the rising social media star announced that she was doing so at the University of Georgia.

This internet rivalry just became a real world rivalry. That's an incentive to get back to work on both fronts and on Tuesday that's exactly what Livvy was busy doing.

Game on: the Olivia Dunne and Sydney Smith rivalry is heating up

The fifth year gymnast dropped some preseason content Tuesday, putting everyone on notice - Sydney included - that it hasn't been all fun and games this summer. She's been working too.

This back-and-forth could get very interesting. Only time will tell how it all plays out. Does LSU have the squad for a repeat? Are the Bulldogs a worthy adversary?

We will find out once the gyms start filling up for live competition again. What a turn for the world of gymnastics with two content powerhouses in one conference.

Is the SEC big enough for the both of them? There are so many questions.

This is the beauty of competition. It brings out the best in people. We're going to see who has the best squad and who, between Olivia Dunne and Sydney Smith, has the best content.