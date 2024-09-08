Olivia Dunne Breaks Out The Tiger Boots On Game Day, Lacey Jane Brown In Nebraska & The Grills Are Still Hot

Notre Dame gets upset by Northern Illinois

Week 2 of the College Football season is in the books, and it did not disappoint. Whether you love it when a Top 25 team falls, like I do, to an unranked opponent or enjoy an over-hyped team taking a beat down, this week delivered.

There were plenty of close calls as well where teams had their fans sweating out near upsets. Obviously, if you're a Georgia Tech or Iowa fan - a couple of ranked teams that lost to unranked opponents - it wasn’t a great weekend.

It probably wasn’t a lot of fun being a fan of an over-hyped Michigan or Colorado team either. They both got stuffed into a locker on Saturday.

Nothing was worse than what happened to No. 5 Notre Dame at home against a supposed cupcake in Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish only managed to score 14 points and had a long last-second game winning field goal attempt blocked.

Notre Dame had lost the game, a game they were 28-point favorites in, to Northern Illinois at home after starting the season with an impressive win over Texas A&M on the road.

This wasn’t supposed to happen. The Irish were supposed to coast in this one. They were a Top 5 team after all. But it wasn’t meant to be.

The day belonged to Thomas Hammock and a healthy reminder that this is why the games are actually played and wins aren’t given out for what is "supposed to happen."

As a fan of upsets, I can say, having watched Penn State avoid one against Bowling Green, that a well-timed wake-up call could be a good thing.

A close, cheek-clenching game against a team you're supposed to steamroll is the perfect kick in the pants reminder not to take your opponents lightly.

It's much better to turn it around after trailing at home at halftime than it is to blow the game entirely the way Notre Dame did. Teams have to take these games more seriously.

There could be a fan offering to eat dog poo with a spoon out of a red solo cup if they lose.

There was a Penn State fan who learned absolutely nothing from the Florida State fan who first threw this idea out there who thought the dog poo bet for the Bowling Green game was a good idea.

Now I hope this guy had more integrity than the guy who made the offer then didn't "book it" as promised. There are unwritten rules to these things. You say you're eating dog poo, you have to eat dog poo.

If you don't, who knows what kind of curse you're putting on your team? Let me just say, and I don't have a dog poo bet worthy team at the moment, but if I did, and I made such a bet, I would pay up if I lost.

You have to, otherwise you can throw any kind of wild bet out there without any consequences. That's asking for trouble. That's chaos. There have to be consequences for being overconfident.

Culpo in RI

- Jim M writes:

Looks like the Ocean House where her reception was. In Westerly. Right near Swift's "house" lol

SeanJo

For those who don't know what Jim is referring to, it's a post I wrote about Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island last weekend in a bikini at the beach, showing a ton of respect for summer.

Excellent investigative work here Jim. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the ocean house near the Swift getaway. I'm just happy she didn’t fall for the pumpkin spice lies being fed this time of year.

Grilled wings porn

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Half spicy garlic, half Nashville hot.

Cheers buddy

SeanJo

What a season on the grill by Homebrew Bill. Week in and week out, the guy puts in work. These wings look awesome, as does everything he tosses on the grill.

Weekend Grilling

- Brent E. from Saginaw, MI writes:

Hey Sean, figured I had to send in my grilling/smoking picture from the weekend. A holiday weekend with a full slate of college football called for a 9lb pork butt.

I put it on at midnight the night before and then let it go for 17 hours. I lather it in mustard and then give it a nice coating of Meat Church Holy VooDoo (#notsponsored) dry rub.

It never disappoints and it always a favorite among the guests.

SeanJo

This is a reminder to me and anyone else out there who hasn't had a pork butt in a while. It's time to toss one up on the grill.

Keeping the grill fires burning

- Tony A writes:

Hey SeanJo

I had the grill going all weekend for Labor Day – Burgers Saturday, Mesquite Chicken Sunday, and these London Broils for Labor Day. I'm only sending pics of the Broils so as not to be overly repetitive in my submissions. Cooked them to a nice medium rare, and they were GREAT, if I do say so myself (both were gone within the next day or so).

I'm the Postman of the grill – neither rain, wind, snow, nor dark of night... I grill year-round and will try to keep sending stuff in during the "off-season". I'm already teed up with beer/cheese brats, chicken breasts, and 4 racks of ribs for the coming week. I'll try to send in a few pics of each.

Keep up the good work!!

SeanJo

Tony, keep up the great work. The dedication to the grill year-round will always be respected here. Keep sending in your grill offerings throughout the "off-season."

That goes for anyone with the postman mentality, by the way. The off-season only exists if we allow it to exist.

Sunday

John from SD sends:

I realize I hit you up too late every Saturday night, just the way I roll. Just watched Liberty score a game winning TD against NM. Yeah, I watch too much CFB.

Another great weekend with UM and ND losing and OSU looking good.

Grill 🔥: check this out; I mettled the base of the pan with a grease/oil fire. Wife uses a lot of oil marinades. I can’t remove the drip pan anymore.

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Keep hitting me up late on Saturday nights John. I'm up early checking my emails anyway. It's always good to see what you've been up to.

This fire might be a sign that it's time to go out and get a new grill. As for the watching of college football, is there such a thing as watching too much?

Before we get out of here

The attack on gas-powered mowers continues. These nerds tried to replace their mower with lasers. Spoiler alert, all they do is set their lawn on fire.

------------

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and the first Sunday of the NFL season.

I've set the expectations for the Carolina Panthers extremely low. So I'm looking forward to getting the long season of bashing David Tepper and company underway.

I hope you have more to look forward to this season. Keep sending in anything and everything, even late on Saturday night, to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

