Olivia Culpo Torches Rhode Island Beach In Her Bikini For Labor Day Weekend

Football is back. It's Labor Day Weekend, the sun is shining, the grills are hot and there's absolutely no reason whatsoever to turn your back on summer yet. You don't have to tell Olivia Culpo this.

Olivia's a swimsuit model and a veteran of the league. She's spent time around several NFL franchises.

She knows how to properly plan out this time of year better than most do. Which is precisely the reason she was on a Rhode Island beach in her bikini on Saturday and not making her way out West.

Olivia has been to multiple Super Bowls. She's seen what it takes to win one and knows what happens when teams fall short. She can spot a contender from a mile away.

This year's San Francisco 49ers team is a legit contender.

Does that mean a return visit to the Super Bowl is in the cards? Not necessarily. But it does mean a long season thanks to the added games that come with playing football in the postseason.

Olivia Culpo is putting the finishing touches on a solid off-season

The promise of another lengthy season is why Olivia's in Rhode Island spending time with the family, torching the beach in her bikini, and crushing lobster rolls.

Who could blame her? She might not see much of her family in Rhode Island again until the holidays roll around in a few months.

Not to mention the fact that grabbing a bikini, heading out to the beach, and making sure to grab some content is a great way to put a bow on the off-season.

This was anything but a typical off-season. It started with recovering from a Super Bowl loss, then went full speed ahead to a summer wedding with Christian McCaffrey.

If the off-season must come to an end, what better way for it to come to an end than with Olivia Culpo giving a Rhode Island beach all it can handle in her bikini? I can't think of any.