Olivia Dunne Appears To Take Shot At Rival Over Sabrina Carpenter Breakup Rumors

Olivia Dunne is sitting back and laughing after the reported breakup of singer Sabrina Carpenter and Irish actor Barry Keoghan. Not because of their split, but because her rival has been implicated in internet rumors as the reason behind it.

Now, just to be clear here, we're not talking about her rivalry with the "World's Most Flexible Gymnast." That's healthy, clean fun that takes place between the lines.

Livvy has another rivalry with a well-known TikTok influencer that isn't as cordial. This one crosses lines and has gotten nasty in the past. According to the unconfirmed rumors, the actor cheated on the lingerie-inspired outfit wearing singer.

The split was first reported by People, who say the young career-focused couple "decided to take a break." Carpenter and Keoghan haven’t commented on the breakup.

That didn’t keep the internet detectives from grabbing their magnifying glasses and beginning their investigation into why the two may have called it quits.

One of those internet sleuths posted, "Trouble in paradise, it has been confirmed Barry cheated on Sabrina with TikTok Influencer [Livvy's rival] when Sabrina was wrapping up her last show dates in California on her Short N Sweet Tour. Instead of attending the show Barry was seen out in public with the influencer."

Olivia Dunne is enjoying the drama surrounding the Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan split

Livvy has apparently, in between gymnastics practices, been keeping up with the gossip surrounding her rival. Without naming any names or mentioning any rumors, she posted a video on TikTok captioned, "I just sit back and laugh."

The video of her celebrating also includes a text overlay that reads, "When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media."

Don't expect the drama surrounding this reported breakup to die down anytime soon. Not when there's still so many unanswered questions and internet sleuthing left to be done.

That could very well lead to more sitting back and laughing at her rival from Olivia Dunne. Until then, let's catch up on what the LSU gymnast has been up to lately, shall we?