Olivia Culpo Sets The Offseason Standard For The 49ers WAGs During Their Annual Bikini Vacation

Olivia Culpo is leading the way for the 49ers WAGs.

If you're looking for leadership, look no further than Olivia Culpo. She's an NFL veteran who knows the importance of a solid offseason following a tough season.

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a tough season to say the least. They went 12-5 during the regular season but were blown out to end their season in the NFC Divisional Round by the Seattle Seahawks.

As if a 41-6 loss to their division rivals wasn’t enough of a disappointing way to have their season end, they then watched the Seahawks win a Super Bowl on their home field.

But now isn’t the time to look back on that. It's the offseason. It's time for the real training camp down in Cabo, where the WAGs help officially put last season in the rearview in bikinis.

Olivia set the standard again this year. Having a 7-month-old toddler with husband Christian McCaffrey wasn’t going to put an end to these trips. There was no way she wasn’t making it for the annual retreat.

If You’re Going To Regroup, Do It Oceanside With Bikinis

As you can see, Olivia set the standard for her fellow 49ers WAGs by breaking out the string bikinis. This isn’t the first time and won't be the last.

She was joined by Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk, Sarah Taylor and Jenna Purdy, who are all learning from one of the best in the league.

Their husbands all made the trip too, because building a winner and a team that can get back to the Super Bowl and win it starts on and off the field.

A bikini-filled offseason is a much better one than an offseason filled with drama. Keep your guys on the beach and out of trouble.

The last thing anyone wants is to start the season by answering questions about incidents that happened during the offseason. There's enough to worry about with the draft and free agents.

Olivia Culpo knows this. She's been in the league long enough now.