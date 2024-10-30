Olivia Culpo Wins Halloween As Dorthy From The Wizard Of Oz While Dressing Christian McCaffrey As The Tin Man

It's the night before Halloween and that means there are costumes flying all over every social media platform. That includes models and their football star husbands.

They're people too, and they don't want to be left out. That's exactly why Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey threw on their costumes and made a few videos.

Now, normally, I wouldn’t be declaring any winners of the holiday, because let's be real, there's a ton of competition out there. Brylie St. Clair, for example, put up a strong showing this year.

That's not to say that Culpo's Dorthy from The Wizard of Oz isn't a solid effort. It is. But I took a 49ers fan account on Twitter declaring them the winner and ran with it. Why not? It's not that serious anyway.

Olivia Culpo is helping Christian McCaffrey believe in the Madden curse by dressing him up as the Tin Man for Halloween

What is serious for 49ers fans and McCaffrey fantasy owners is how he's moving around in these clips. Maybe he's taking it easy as he hopes to return from his bilateral Achilles tendonitis following San Francisco's bye week.

"He's had no setbacks, so it looks like we're on track," head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week according to 49ers.com about returning after the bye week.

"He's going to hit it hard this week while we're gone and kind of simulate some practice stuff for himself. As long as it all goes good, hopefully we'll get him back in practice next week."

Something tells me after missing every single game of the regular season up to this point and being dressed up like the Tin Man by his wife, that McCaffrey is starting to believe in the Madden curse.

The look in his eyes says a lot. He's had enough hanging out at the house and is ready to get back on the field. Best of luck to him on that.

As for Olivia, a great job incorporating McCaffrey's injury into the costume and putting up those valuable social media numbers with a top-notch Dorthy.