Brylie St. Clair Has The Internet's Attention In Her 'Barb Wire' Halloween Costume

A year ago, Brylie St. Clair was a college softball player who was busy putting in the work to build her social media following. She was firing off content on a regular basis and even double-dipped on Halloween.

This year she's coming off of her rookie season as a professional softball player with the Texas Monarchs, and she's become a full-fledged Instagram star with well over 150k followers.

What a difference a year can make. The "World's Hottest Professional Softball Player," as she's been dubbed by OutKick's very own Zach Dean, got her Halloween started this year late Saturday night.

Brylie grabbed the internet's attention and stopped Instagram dead in its tracks by dialing up a costume from one of Pamela Anderson's iconic roles, that of Barb Wire.

I know exactly what you're thinking, and I completely agree. Brylie nailed this Halloween costume.

I also know that you're probably questioning whether Anderson's role as nightclub owner turned bounty hunter Barb Wire from the likewise titled movie is actually an iconic role.

The answer is yes it is. Admittedly, it's no C.J. Parker from Baywatch. Not many roles are. But, believe it or not, the movie Barb Wire came out in 1996.

Brylie St. Clair proves with her Halloween costume choice that Barb Wire is an iconic role

The fact that we're nearing the end of 2024 and people are still using it as inspiration for Halloween costumes proves the point. It's an iconic role.

Who could forget the line, "Don't call me babe!" I know I'm not about to forget it.

The movie was nominated for a 1997 MTV Movie Award for Best Fight. It didn’t win the award, but the movie didn't go home empty-handed that award season.

It received several Razzie nominations, with Anderson taking one home for Worst New Star. Brylie St. Clair's version isn't going to receive any kind of satire award. This costume is a legit award-winning one.

We have Brylie to thank for this walk down memory lane and that's another one for the plus column.