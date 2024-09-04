Instagram Star Rocks Shotgun In Awesome Viral Video: WATCH

Brylie St. Clair isn't afraid to throw some lead.

The former Mississippi State softball player is now a pro softball player for the Texas Monarchs after a successful career in the SEC.

She's also a fan of the outdoors, rocking camouflage and shooting guns. All three were on display in a new viral Instagram post.

Brylie St. Clair puts shooting skills on display.

St. Clair dropped a new post of herself wearing camo while getting after it shooting clay pigeons with a camo-patterned shotgun.

What's more American than a pro softball player letting it fly while wearing camo? It's a reminder the communists truly never had a chance.

Check out her shooting in the final slide in the post below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You'll never hear me knock anyone who likes shooting clay pigeons for fun. It's an easy way to keep your shooting skills sharp.

Throw in the camo clothing and this is about as American as it gets. This is what freedom is all about. Now, you can watch my most recent shooting video below, and let me know who did it better (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content).

Brylie St. Clair had a great run at Mississippi State, and it certainly appears she's gearing up to do the same now that she's a pro softball player.

I have no doubt there's plenty more viral content on the way. For anyone unfamiliar with her game, you can check out some of her popular posts below.