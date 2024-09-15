Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Ex-Girlfriend 'Clears The Air' By Confirming Cheating Rumors

On the field, Ole Miss and quarterback Jaxson Dart haven’t faced much competition. They're three weeks in and have absolutely destroyed all their opponents with a combined score of 168 to 9.

Their latest blowout win came on Saturday on the road at Wake Forest where they put up their lowest point total of the season while also allowing the most points they allowed during a 40-6 win.

Off the field, the sailing hasn't been as smooth. Their potential Heisman candidate signal-caller has been dealing with a cheating scandal involving his longtime girlfriend, now ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton.

His former high school sweetheart has been firing up TikTok and tossing around allegations since before the season started. Now, three weeks into the season, Sexton has decided it was time to "clear the air."

That meant another TikTok video where she confirms the cheating rumors and seems to be a little annoyed by everyone treating Dart like a QB1 in the SEC. She evidently wasn’t aware of what she was signing up for when he became the starting quarterback at Ole Miss.

"I really didn’t want to have to do this, but some stuff has been brought to my attention and I just feel like I have to clear the air and share my side of the story," Sexton said at the beginning of her now viral video.

"So yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know. I found out from an anonymous text message, whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much."

Lola Sexton is ready to put her relationship with Jaxson Dart in the rear view

Sexton then added that she had no idea that she was being cheated on and that she would never stay in a relationship with someone who was cheating on her. Not even if that person was a possible Heisman Trophy candidate.

While she didn’t know about the infidelity, many others did. She said, "I do know that his teammates knew. Some of his coaches knew. Some of my bestest friends out there knew. It's just crazy because it was never brought to my attention."

That's tough. Not that nobody told her. That's to be expected. This is the starting quarterback, and they take football very seriously down in Oxford. Their quarterback doesn't need this kind of distraction.

That's not Lola Sexton's problem anymore. She through doing Dart's homework for him so that he could get to bed at a reasonable hour to lift weights the next day. She's ready to move on and isn't wishing anything but good things for him.

"I hope he has a good, healthy season. I just want everyone to just move on. It's in the past, and you know what, life goes on," Sexton continued.

"I can confidently say that I know amazing things are coming my way and I know we both learned. I learned a lot, and we just need to let go and just move on."

It's time to move on. Just one more viral TikTok then everyone can go their separate ways for good. Dart can have a good season and Sexton can have all those amazing things coming her way.

So that's that until we hear from her again. Whether that's through TikTok stardom, maybe a relationship with a former teammate at some point, who knows exactly. I'm going to go out on a limb and say she'll be just fine.