Jaxson Dart Dealing With Rumors That He Cheated On His Girlfriend

Trouble in Oxford as Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is forced to deal with some off the field drama involving cheating allegations. Not exactly an ideal situation as he prepares for his senior season and a run at the College Football Playoff, but here he is nonetheless.

For his part, he's ignored the rumors. There hasn't been a peep about it on his end. It's been football, football, and more football, which is an encouraging sign. His longtime girlfriend Lola Sexton, on the other hand, appeared to have confirmed the rumors on social media earlier this week.

Sexton, who Dart has been dating since the two of them were in high school in Utah, showed up in a video on her friend's TikTok. The text overlay on the five-second clip is where the drama comes in. It reads, "Just a casual coffee date finding out her boyfriend cheated on her for the last year."

The drama continues in the comment section of the video where Sexton pops up with what seems like more evidence supporting the cheating rumors. She commented, "real!!!!😘🤝."

She then dropped a heart emoji in response to the comment "Girl I been there too. It ain’t ever about you just know that👏🏼👏🏼."

Then, because Sexton had to do some promoting of her own TikTok, she shared a video on her account.

Jaxson Dart and Lola Sexton are both going to be just fine

Again, not an ideal situation for Dart. He's got big things to accomplish this season. Ole Miss is expected to be a good team, and he's got Heisman Trophy aspirations.

Who knows? A little off the field drama due to a cheating scandal might be exactly what he needs to fuel a playoff run and a run at the Heisman. The fact that he's been heads down is, again, a very good sign.

There's no need to jump into things or mix it up in the comments. It's on to the season and making the most out of it. What's done is done.

That said, I don't blame Lola Sexton here at all for getting on social media and cranking the drama up. For one thing, who doesn't like a little off the field drama before the season starts?

Not to mention we live in the social media age. Taking the opportunity to shine light on her own social media accounts is a smart move. Add some followers and juice up those DMs.