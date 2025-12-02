Country Music Band Releases Electric New Song, Fans Go Crazy With Reactions: LISTEN

Ole 60 is known for blending traditional country with southern rock vibes.

Ole 60 cooked with the band's new song.

The rising country music band leans heavily into southern rock vibes blended with traditional country music.

Ole 60 tells deep and sometimes dark stories, unlike the pop country garbage that is finally dying a much-needed death.

Ole 60's new song "Can't Take It With You" is worth a listen.

Ole 60 released its new song "Can't Take it With You" in late November, and the track definitely has the tone and energy of a party.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That's one hell of an impressive song, and something tells me it will only grow in popularity as more people are introduced to it.

The comments on YouTube are already crushing:

I'm lit up like a Christmas tree, eating a chocolate cake and I get blessed with a new ole 60 song. Life is good

I can't get enough❤❤❤ thank you guys!!

Should make fan base happy. Upbeat and rockish. Great job men!

Whoever mastered this did an incredible job. The balance is damn near perfect.

There was no doubt in my mind that this song was gonna be a banger!!!

GOOD MUSIC IS NOT DEAD!!!!!

Hell yeah!!!!!

LET'S GO!

Banger!

Also, if you want to hear one of the saddest and darkest country songs ever made, go ahead and hit the play on "Brother Joe."

Just get ready for any joy you're currently feeling at this moment to get obliterated.

Props to Ole 60 for giving fans another awesome song. This band is definitely going places. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.