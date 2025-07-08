The Old Fellas In The Villages Were Very Hungry For Their Brand New Hooters

There hasn't been much to celebrate for the men and, most importantly, at Hooters as of late, but I'm pleased to report that there's still a lot of excitement around the iconic sports bar chain, and it comes from an unexpected place…

Horny old dudes.

…You know what? I guess that's not exactly unexpected, but I can tell you that if ever there was a census-designated place spread across three counties that would happily support a Hooters and send those orange shorts-clad waitress home with enough money in tips to not only pay for cosmetology school, but buy the entire school, it'd be The Villages.

If you're not familiar with The Villages, ask your parents about it because if they don't already live there, I promise you they have some friends who do. Essentially, it's a massive collection of retirement communities that is notorious for a high degree of "getting it on."

So, retirees with money + a dash of horn-doggedness = fertile ground for Hooters.

And that's what we saw when The Villages location opened on Monday. If you can remember to look in the Hooters girls' eyes, you'll see dollar signs.

Can't we all relate to the guy who started chatting up the Hooters girl about how excited he was before he even got in the door?

Electrifying… speaking of which, I hope that place is equipped with a defibrillator.

I love seeing a good door stampeding like that. That looked to me like a crowd at a Best Buy on Black Friday trying to score a PlayStation, or, more accurately, 4 o'clock at an Old Country Buffet right as the doors open for dinner.

I hope the folks at Hooters corporate saw this, because The Villages might be able to single-handedly save them.

Forget Millennials and Gen Z; Baby Boomers could be Hooters' only hope.

I'm sure some of those guys have already been back several times and have already zeroed in on their favorite waitresses, and I bet you by the end of this week, they'll have so much in tips they can dive into like Scrooge McDuck.