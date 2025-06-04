Hooters Begins Closing Stores Across The United States, Including The Legendary Tallahassee Location

It's the end of an era for Hooters in Tallahassee, Florida and in other cities across the United States.

"Hi, thanks for calling, this Hooters location is permanently closed," a female voice said Wednesday when customers attempt to call the legendary location along US-27, just under four miles from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Rumors of the store closing shot across Facebook Wednesday after this was posted showing the "Closed" notice.

But was it permanent?

It is indeed. It's over. The Hooters bankruptcy news that rocked the breastaurant industry earlier this year appears to have finally resulted in consequences.

"Please visit us at another one of our Florida locations. Thank you for all your support over the years!" the sign reads.

"I moved to Tallahassee from Kansas City in 1988. I was 26 years old and Hooters was the first place I went for beer & wings," OutKick reader Greg S. emailed us this afternoon after reading this post.

"I’m at the office right now and about fell out of my chair when I saw your article. I’m 63 and set to retire in 18 months. I had every intention of staying in Tallahassee during my retirement years but now I may have to seriously consider moving! I had already planned on going to Hooters on my last day of work…11/30/26. What a bummer! A very sad day indeed."

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Hooters Valdosta is also permanently closed

Meanwhile, the news isn't any better northeast of Tallahassee in Valdosta where the same "this Hooters location is permanently closed" message played when OutKick tried to call the store.

It's over.

Other Hooters stores that have closed that OutKick can confirm:

- Downtown St. Louis

- Newport, Kentucky

- Evansville, Indiana

- Greenwood, Indiana

- Lafayette, Indiana

- Flint, Michigan

- Taylor, Michigan

- Tuscaloosa, AL

- Sanford, Florida

Hooters Augusta, Georgia IS STILL OPEN!

I know that OutKick readers were on pins and needles wondering about one of our most-cherished Hooters locations, the Augusta store where John Daly signs packs of cogs, boobs and whatever else people want signed.

OutKick can CONFIRM that the Augusta location is still open, according to a recording playing via a phone message at the location.