Oilers Fans Kick The Crap Out Of Each Other During Playoff Watch Party Brawls

Punches were thrown, beer was spilled, as the Edmonton Oilers watch party on Tuesday night descended into violence on more than one occasion.

The night should have been a reason for celebration. Oilers fans watched as their team completed their climb out of an 0-2 series hole to take a 3-2 series lead.

Some fans had other plans aside from celebrating the step taken towards defeating the Los Angeles Kings. Those plans included kicking the crap out of each other.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The first of the fan fights to surface on Wednesday morning was between two guys whose jawing back and forth increased to the point of punches being thrown.

Unfortunately for the guy holding the beer, he loses his adult beverage and ultimately the fight. After eating one too many knuckle sandwiches served up by his fellow Oilers fan, he's left flat on his back trying to regain full consciousness.

That's not where you want to end up. Yet there he is when the clip comes to an end.

Oilers fans decided to exchange punches before the watch party came to an end

That fight would have been plenty of action for a watch party. Your team is on the road. You're supposed to be surrounded by your fellow fans.

There shouldn’t be so much tension at the event, especially when your team secures a series lead with a 3-1 win. That, somewhat surprisingly, wasn’t the case at this watch party.

Tensions were high enough for another fight to break out and this one had a group of fans teaming on a guy in a white coat. There's no explanation as to what led up to this fight.

All there is are punches and kicks being thrown wildly between the guy in the white coat and at least three, maybe four or five other guys.

The Oilers are back at home on Thursday night. They have a chance to end the series and send the Kings home for the rest of the playoffs.

We'll have to see if the Oilers can pull that off and maybe even do so without their fans punching each other. That might be too much to ask.