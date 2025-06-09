Ohio Police Looking For Man Who Stole Women's Underwear Wearing Only A Cape & Tighty Whities: WATCH

Some wear capes to fight for justice. Others wear them to help conceal their identity while they break into stores to steal women's underwear.

Bottom line, while wildly different, they're both on a mission.

Police in Ohio are looking for someone local news has dubbed "Captain Underpants" after he went on a stealing women's underwear from a store mission.

WKYC reports that the Scioto County Sheriff's Office in Ohio received a call from a Dollar General employee who found that someone had broken into the store by smashing the front door glass on Sunday morning, June 1.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a cape and tighty whities with nothing else on as the person responsible for the damaged glass door. He then makes his way to the women's clothing section where he swipes several packs of women's underwear.

Man in nothing but a cape and underwear left behind some evidence for police

The perfect crime? Not exactly. While the cape and underwear combo seems like a foolproof outfit to commit such a crime, it doesn’t offer up much protection against things like broken glass, for instance.

Deputies and detectives who arrived on the scene found a trail of blood as well as a trail of stolen underwear that had been left behind. Both the trail of blood and women's underwear led away from the Dollar General.

Adding shoes to the cape and tighty whities outfit may have been a good idea. Although it should be noted that it wasn’t specified where the blood was coming from. So the decision to go without shoes and step on glass barefoot might not be the source of the blood.

It could, for all we know, be a coincidence. Nevertheless, the detectives were able to recover some evidence on the scene and WKYC reports that the evidence has been sent for testing.

Let's hope they catch this woman's underwear thieving criminal before he breaks out the cape and tighty whities costume and strikes again.