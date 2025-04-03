Naked Florida Man Who Had Beer & Women's Underwear On Him Was Arrested For Exposure At Beach

Believe it or not, you can't just show up to a public beach completely naked with beer and women's underwear. It's the sort of behavior that doesn’t go unnoticed, even if you’re sitting between a couple of umbrellas keeping to yourself.

It's also the sort of behavior that tends to be frowned upon by law enforcement. 60-year-old Martin Lebouef of Freeport, Florida, was doing just that when deputies found him on the beach at Topsail State Park, according to FOX 35.

On March 27, deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office were responding to reports of a man possibly engaging in sexual acts. They found Lebouef, without any clothes on, sitting between two umbrellas with multiple beer cans sitting next to him.

He also had a pair of women's underwear somewhere near him, although it's unclear why. As the sheriff's office points out, there were no women with him.

The Florida man's afternoon at the beach ended up with a trip to jail

The Walton County Sheriff's Office reported that it was a crowded day at the park with many families enjoying the beach at the time of the alleged exposure incident. They added, "fortunately, two adults were the only ones who saw him expose himself."

Lebouef was arrested and booked into the Walton County jail. He was charged with exposure of sexual organs. That doesn’t fly at Topsail State Park.

In an incredible turn of events, it turns out he wasn’t the only person who tried to pull off exposing themselves at the beach. Someone else evidently gave the move a try.

The sheriff's office, while they didn’t provide any details about the other reported exposure, clarified that an investigation into a previous report of someone exposing themselves was found to not be linked to this one.

Lebouef was reportedly released the next day on a $2,500 bond.

Let his arrest serve as a reminder that if you're going down to the beach to have a few beers with a pair of women's underwear, you should leave your clothes on.