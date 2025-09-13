'Office' Star Horrified By Jokes, Mike Tyson Wants Athletes To Light Up, William Shatner’s Not Getting Paid

All the news you need to know from the week that was

It has been a tough week in the news, but let’s take a bit of time to lighten the mood with another edition of The Punch-Up.

We’ve got a cast member from The Office whining about jokes, Mike Tyson wants more athletes to puff-puff-pass, someone owes William Shatner some money, and more.

So, let’s have some fun and get right into it!~

The Office star Rainn Wilson ripped the show’s "horrific" jokes, which he deemed racist and insensitive. "Hey, at least you get to be on a show with jokes," said the cast of The Big Bang Theory.

Charlie Sheen says in his new memoir that after years of drug-fueled debauchery, he felt relief after being diagnosed with HIV. I get it; that’s how I feel when anyone calls me and says they have to cancel plans.

An Australian woman says she was asked to cover up while on a plane because her breasts were too distracting. Call me crazy, but I don't think the problem is the boobs; it's the pilot who gets so distracted by a great rack that he nearly crashes the plane.

Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to Britney Spears during her performance at the VMAs. The big finale came when her family put her in a conservatorship.

Archaeologists have uncovered rare medieval shoes and bags in Oslo, Norway. Also discovered: medieval husbands who had no room in their own closets.

A new study suggests that LSD, or acid, could help relieve anxiety. Or it could just make it much, much worse.

A British zoo has announced the birth of 8 iguanas that have no father. He hasn’t been seen since he said he was running to the gas station for scratchers and cigarettes.

Got all of that?

Great. See you back here next week.