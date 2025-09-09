Australian Woman Told To Cover Up By Airline Staff Because Her 'Boobs Were Too Distracting'

It's happened again. On the heels of a flight attendant in Atlanta telling Sara Blake Cheek to cover up her cleavage before boarding her flight, a woman in Australia had a similar encounter with an airline employee.

Like Cheek, a Playboy model with a decent-sized following, the woman in Australia is able to fight back against the weirdos in the airline industry who can't handle women with big boobs taking to the air.

Nikki Osborne is a radio host, actress, and comedian who has been on reality shows and has more than 350,000 Instagram followers. So it was fairly easy for her to call out the airline for their attack on her innocent boobs.

The 44-year-old said on the Ash, Luttsy & Nikki Osborne show, "If women have cleavage they are treated not as well, that's my opinion. Last week in the Qantas lounge I was told to button up my top because my boobs were too distracting."

Whoa, wait a minute? Too distracting for whom? It's not like she'll be flashing her cleavage in the cockpit while the pilots are attempting to fly the plane.

Bigger Boobs, Bigger Problems at 30,000 Feet

"I'm looking at what's happening, and it seems to be anyone who's got boobs is copping it. I feel like as a collective we're subjectively objectifying these women," she continued.

"We're subconsciously judging women with bigger boobs... I'm noticing it more and more in a negative way."

I'm with Nikki here. That has to end. What are we doing here if you can’t even fly with bigger boobs? It would be one thing if the incident was an isolated one, but as Osborne and Cheek demonstrate, this is an issue all over the globe.

"I think Sydney Sweeney - if she was flat chested - would not be copping everything that she's copping right now. If women have cleavage, they are treated not as well. That's my opinion," Osbourne added.

This can’t stand. We need more Sara Blake Cheeks and Nikki Osbornes out there fighting back. Having bigger boobs shouldn’t change the way you're treated, not negatively anyway, while flying.

There are certain things worth fighting for and being able to fly with some cleavage showing without being harassed is near the top of that list.