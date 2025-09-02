Playboy Model Sara Blake Cheek Tells OutKick: Flight Attendant Targeted My Double Ds - 'Button Up'

OutKick's old friend Sara Blake Cheek says her double Ds nearly got her grounded in Atlanta.

The Playboy model and social media entrepreneur took to Twitter over the weekend to explain how an American Airlines flight attendant targeted her chest with a big demand.

Cover up your double-D cleavage or else.

"Finally leaving Atlanta after a cancelled flight this morning, rescheduling twice, and then being delayed. Now the flight attendant tells me to button my shirt, but not the other women wearing the same outfit but are different in color than I am," Cheek tweeted Sunday.

The Tennessee Vols superfan who says she's a member of American's platinum club, tells OutKick that she WILL NOT bend a knee to anti-cleavage activist flight attendants.

These boobs aren't going anywhere but to her next destination.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

"Considering I’ve worn the exact same thing flying for several years, and there isn’t a dress code policy in place that says you can’t wear athletic gear if you have double D’s, I have no intention of changing my regularly programmed attire," Cheek warned American.

We're going to find out real fast whether American wants to get tough with Cheek or back off. She's going to Australia this week — on American.

"I’m signing the national championship cricket team, the Renegades to my platform Ballers," Cheek said of her newest social media venture. "However, I did make sure I can watch the Vols vs Georgia game while I am there!! We’ve got a shot this year!!"

Blake added that American had a customer service rep "that barely spoke English" call her to get details on what happened on the flight. She was promised the airline will investigate.

"We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we're sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We're sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we'd like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can," the airline wrote on social media.

Does American Airlines have a written dress code?

Not exactly.

In its conditions for carriage disclaimer, American asks passengers to "Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed."

That's it.