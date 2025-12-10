Groundbreaking Tennis Player, Believed To Be First To Get A Boob Job While Active, Has Joined The Content Game

French tennis player Oceane Dodin is getting into the content game. The groundbreaking athlete, believed to be the first active tennis player to get a boob job, joined OnlyFans.

The Sun reports that she signed a sponsorship deal with the exclusive content platform that could earn her in one year more than the roughly $2.8 million she's made during her tennis career, although no specifics about any deal were provided.

While Dodin is a leader as far as mid-career breast implants are concerned, she's not the first tennis player to join OnlyFans. Sachia Vickery and Nick Kyrgios have both reportedly already done so.

The French tennis player's account is offering free subscriptions at the moment and states in the bio that this is where you go to: "Discover a world where tennis meets sensuality, always with style."

I thought the "always with style" portion was understood, but it's good to see it in writing. You would hate to gear up to discover a world where the likes of tennis and sensuality were meeting only to find out there was no style.

Oceane Dodin embraces a new chapter as she launches her OnlyFans presence

Oceane Dodin had no regrets about making the most of her downtime and getting the boob job done. It hasn’t affected her play and she's happy she went through with it.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. It's true that I took advantage of this break because I told myself that since you have to stop about two months after the operation, when you're in the season, it's not possible," she said after the boob job.

"So I said to myself 'if I'm going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want.' And then I prefer to do it now than at 40, when I'll have finished my career."

There was no need to wait for the end of her career to finally get new boobs and there's no reason to wait to have those new boobs help launch her into the content game.

The sport of tennis, should this prove to be a lucrative move for the 29-year-old, may never be the same, and we have visionary Oceane Dodin to thank for that.