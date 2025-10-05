Tennis Player Back In Action After Claiming Boob Job Pioneer Status As First Active Player To Have Procedure

There are times in everyone’s lives when they have to decide for themselves are they going to do what everyone else is doing or are they going to take a step forward and be a leader. French tennis player Oceane Dodin is someone who chose to lead.

She's been ranked as high as No. 46 in the world. She's made roughly $2.8 million in her career. And now, according to her, she's the first active tennis professional to undergo breast enhancement during their career.

Dodin is back on the court working her way back up the ranks after a nine-month absence to receive treatment for vertigo. It's an issue she's been dealing with for a decade.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

While off receiving treatment for vertigo, she decided to do something else for herself. It was time to stop putting it off. She may never get another several months off during her career. So Dodin decided to get a boob job.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. It's true that I took advantage of this break because I told myself that since you have to stop about two months after the operation, when you're in the season, it's not possible," the 28-year-old said, reports the Daily Mail.

"So I said to myself 'if I'm going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want.' And then I prefer to do it now than at 40, when I'll have finished my career."

Oceane Dodin Becomes First Tennis Pro to Undergo Breast Enhancement During Her Career

Dodin had to ignore those people warning her that getting bigger boobs was going to hinder her ability to play tennis. She doesn’t have any regrets about going through with the procedure.

"Everyone told me: 'You're not going to be able to play.' As if I had put on watermelons (laughs). They're not small, but that doesn't bother me when I play. There are adapted bras."

Now there was a player who had to undergo breast reduction because her boobs were causing issues with her ability to perform on the court. Dodin isn’t worried about that and, as far as she knows, is the first to upgrade mid-career.

She said, "But yes, it's true that I must be the first to play with breast augmentations; there has to be a first for everything."

Indeed, there does need to be a first to pave the way. Dodin's surgeon said there wouldn’t be any issues playing tennis with her new boobs and so far there hasn’t been.

She's back competing and has her sights set on next year's Australian Open qualifiers. Now this is a heartwarming story about tennis, boob jobs, leadership, dedication and overcoming an issue that has plagued her for years.