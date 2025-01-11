Obama's Phone Call With The Incompetent LA Mayor Was Pathetic

The in-fighting has BEGUN out in California, with the Dems drawing lines in the sand and picking their teams as the fingers start to point min a million different directions.

Who's at fault? Joe Biden? Gavin Newsom? The woke LA Mayor? The lesbian fire chief? Of course, all of them will tell you Donald Trump is at fault, which is so perfect for that party.

But he's not, because he warned us – and them – that this could, and probably would, happen. He did it years ago, he did it again last summer with Joe Rogan, and he did it AGAIN right before the election while campaigning in California.

Now, you know who did not warn anyone? One Barack Obama. Instead, he was too busy calling up LA's woke mayor, Karen Bass, and gaslighting her into oblivion.

Take a look!

What a mess

Incredible. Obviously, that phone call took place during the 2022 primaries a few years ago, but it's still so perfect for what the Democratic Party has become.

Just a bunch of virtue-signalers who like to film phone calls to each other and heap praise on each other like they're all the greatest individuals since Jesus Christ himself.

And Obama is obviously the head honcho in all of this. He's been the puppeteer for the Dems for decades now. He's the one pulling the strings and calling the shots. No, these wildfires aren't his fault. Of course not. But, it's his party, and it's his incompetant mayor running the show.

Well, scratch that. She's not running anything, except away from the problem and straight to … Africa! Hilarious. Still can't believe she did that.

Anyway, it's mayhem for the Dems right now. Gavin Newsom is begging Biden to stop what he calls "misinformation," which is really just … the truth. Gavin doesn't want it all out, but it's out, pal. Sorry. This is your mess, and you need to be held responsible.

Meanwhile, the LA fire chief is pointing the finger at Gav. Biden is pointing the finger at Trump. Kamala is somewhere drinking. And Obama is watching it all fall apart.

What a mess.