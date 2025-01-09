Donald Trump Told Joe Rogan California Was A Ticking Time Bomb Last Summer, And Everyone Mocked Him

Look, I don't want to sit here in my cold living room in Florida and dabble too much in what's going on out in California. Not my lane, really. I like to keep things light and talk about funny memes and hot girls. And NASCAR, of course.

So, I don't love doing this, but when something goes mega-viral on Twitter, I have to blog about it. And, as someone who has thoroughly enjoyed all the Donald Trump wins over the past few months, I figured this one would be right in my wheelhouse.

As the California wildfires rage, and we all sit in horror from afar just watching things literally burn to the ground, the internet has resurfaced a clip from Trump's sitdown with Joe Rogan last summer.

At the time, it was somewhat mocked by the left. Shocking. Frankly, a lot of us glossed over it, because who wants to sit through seven minutes of Trump and Joe Rogan talking about water and fish?

But now? Buddy, it is RELEVANT. Take a look:

The internet always remembers

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a clip. Damning for the Dems, if you ask me. Not great.

Remember the hat that Trump debuted on the golf course last week? This one:

Yeah, I'm thinking this bad boy is about to see a spike in sales at the MAGA superstore in West Palm. It's sad that he had to be right about this, because I don't think anyone feels great about what's going on in California right now.

Well, except crazy Keith Olbermann. Disgusting. But everyone else? Us sane people? Yeah, it's devastating. Left, right, or center – we're all Americans.

At the end of the day, we're all on the same team. If there's another World War, we can drop our political parties, because we're all Team America.

So I would assume that everyone is disgusted by what's happening in California right now. And when clips like this hit the internet, it makes it that much worse.

Because it certainly seems preventable. Somewhat, at least. No water? Because of a fish? And what's with the no-prescribed burns? What are we doing there? We do those all the time in Florida. Easy.

Again, I don't have a leg to stand on here, because it ain't my wheelhouse, but when Trump and Rogan literally called this months ago, and then it HAPPENED, something needs to change.

Hopefully, it will. Once we get these damn things under control.

Let's have a better day today.