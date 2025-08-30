Woman Flips Out During Arrest In Insane Body Camera Video, Footage Is Wild: WATCH

Taunting cops after the cuffs have been slapped on is insanely stupid.

Prepare to watch one of the most unhinged police body camera videos you'll ever see.

As OutKick readers know, I have a bit of a fascination with body camera footage. Not sure I even know why that's the case.

There's just something about watching morons interact with cops that never gets old. Now, we have cameras to capture it all and spread it online.

Wild arrest video goes viral.

The popular YouTube page Patrol Cam Live released a video on Thursday of the 2024 arrest of a woman in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. When I say it's absurd, just know that's the nicest way to describe it.

If you only watch one video today, I suggest you make it this one. The footage is truly bonkers. Hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

That arrest video is a masterclass of just about every single thing you shouldn't do during an arrest. She was insulting the cops, wished they'd get cancer, pulled out the classic lawyer card, argued over the warrant being legitimate, refused to comply, wouldn't shut the hell up and threatened to sue the cops. Cops definitely love it when you threaten to sue them! That's a great way to de-escalate a situation.

Here's some free advice for everyone. The time for negotiations is over once the handcuffs come out. It's probably over as soon as the police make contact, but it's definitely over once the silver bracelets get slapped on.

Keep your mouth shut until you get to court. Don't say a damn word. Don't be rude, don't fight and don't do anything to rack up additional charges. You can always fight it later in court. Fighting the police isn't going to ever end well.

I guess that's one lesson this charming woman never learned.

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.