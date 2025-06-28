Insane Police Shooting Video Released, Officer Mag Dumps Into Vehicle: WATCH

Some absolutely insane police body camera footage has hit the web.

There are few things on the internet more interesting than wild body camera footage. It's a blunt reminder of the danger officers face on the job.

Now, we have footage out of Fresno, California that might be the craziest that we've seen in a very long time.

Fresno police release absurd shooting video.

Fresno police arrested Martin Campos Jr. on May 7, 2025, on several charges, including attempted murder. The police announced the following in a statement in May:

"The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Martin Campos, Jr. (31, of Fresno) for his role in hit-and-run and attempted murder incidents that took place on May 7, 2025. On that date, the Fresno Police Department received reports that the defendant had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend and that he was chasing her and her 3-year-old daughter as they drove southbound on Freeway 41. During the pursuit, Campos rammed his car into the victim’s vehicle and pointed a gun at her, threatening to kill her. Officers located the vehicles stopped at a traffic light near Jensen Avenue and Highway 99. As an officer approached, the defendant fired at least one round at the victim, prompting the officer to return fire. The defendant then fled the scene, striking two nearby vehicles before surrendering to police. He was taken into custody without further incident."

The body camera footage was released on Friday, and it's straight out of an action movie. An officer can be seen engaging Campos with gunfire two different times, and even had to reload at one point during the engagement.

Shockingly, Campos wasn't hit by a single round of gunfire, according to The Fresno Bee.

Shockingly, Campos wasn't hit by a single round of gunfire, according to The Fresno Bee. I'm not sure how that's even possible.

The officer dumped his magazine into Campos' vehicle two different times during the very quick encounter. I'm not sure if Campos is the luckiest man on the planet or what happened.

Some might speculate the officer missed on purpose. I doubt it. Officers aren't trained to fire warning shots.

Some might speculate the officer missed on purpose. I doubt it. Officers aren't trained to fire warning shots.