NYPD's Cleavage-Filled Wanted Poster Has The Internet's Attention

A woman who ended up on an NYPD wanted poster this week never stood a chance. The cleavage-filled selfie the police department used on the poster wasn’t going to allow her to go unnoticed for very long.

Lucie Lora was wanted for allegedly attempting to steal her brother's fiancée's engagement ring. Now everyone knows that it's vital to include defining features of a suspect in order to help identify them sooner.

Mission accomplished here by New York's Finest.

Lora, reports the NY Post, is accused of telling her 38-year-old brother, Carlos Lora Diaz, to grab the engagement ring off of his ex's finger during some sort of incident around 9:40 a.m. on April 24.

Diaz grabbed his ex-fiancée’s hand, then tried and failed to remove the engagement ring. He did, however, cause a minor cut to her thumb, according to police. He then allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, causing pain to her hip.

At the end of the day, it was good old-fashioned police work that led to the use of that picture on the wanted poster

Both Lora and her brother fled the scene on foot. The NYPD was able to track the siblings down around 8 am on Wednesday morning.

They were both charged with second-degree attempted robbery. The NY Post reports that Lora doesn’t have any prior arrests, while her brother has three for unknown reasons.

It wasn’t reported whether the cleavage-heavy wanted poster assisted in the arrest or not, but you have to believe it didn’t hurt. The added attention likely put some heat on the two of them, the brother and sister, that is.

If someone did manage to catch the phone number off of the wanted poster and call in a tip to turn Lucie Lora in, it's safe to say it wasn’t any of these thirsty weirdos. They seemed to be a bit preoccupied.