NYPD Lieutenant Accused In Lawsuit Of Telling A Sergeant That She Has A 'Nice Rack' & Demanding A Lap Dance

It's been an interesting few days for the NYPD. A Special Victims Unit detective by the name of Melissa Mercado - aka Honeybee - went viral for pole-dancing stripper antics in a rap video, and now this.

A lieutenant with the Internal Affairs Bureau has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly repeatedly hitting on a sergeant who started working for him back in November. He's also accused of telling her she had a "nice rack" and even demanded a lap dance from her.

Sgt. Fizgeralda Sanchez, according to the NY Post, has filed a lawsuit claiming that Lt. Ronald Reynolds immediately started asking her out when she started working for him late in 2024. Then one day she came to work with a tighter top on and, according to the lawsuit, he told her that she had "a nice rack."

That's not the sort of "compliment" that's going to fly at work. It might be an icebreaker with some at certain bars, but there are more allegations than just an inappropriate comment about the 46-year-old's chest.

Things, according to Sanchez, only got worse from there. At the unit's Christmas party, she says the lieutenant brought up going to the strip club with him and giving him a lap dance.

Sgt. Fizgeralda Sanchez claims her boss wanted her to go to the strip club to give him a lap dance

"At the table he’s like, ‘You look so beautiful, you look so hot. Hey, do you want to go to a strip with me?'" Sanchez alleged in the lawsuit. "I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He came back a couple minutes later and he’s like ‘Come to the strip club and you can give me a lap dance.’"

Just because there was a lap dance at an NYPD Christmas party a few years ago doesn’t mean that they take place every year. They have to come about organically anyway.

Sanchez started wearing different clothing to work, but claims that didn’t help matters. A week or so after the Christmas party, the lawsuit claims that he asked her to come to his office. He was watching TV and there were two people having sex on the show.

She responded by running out of the office. She alleges that he asked her again, with a wink, to come to his office again. The suit claims, "It’s clear to her that he’s asking her to have sex with him in his office."

Sanchez refused to go back to his office and that's when she claims the retaliation against her started. The 18-year veteran of the force claims in the lawsuit that her boss tried to change her schedule and told her to transfer when she voiced her objection to the new schedule.

She is seeking an undisclosed amount of money for pain and suffering and The Post reports that she is still on the job at the Internal Affairs Bureau.

There's a lot going on at the NYPD these days. Obviously, these are all allegations, and the situation will have to play out in court and through internal investigations.