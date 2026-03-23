NYC Steakhouse Unveils $1K Hot Cocoa Cocktail, Proving We Are In The End Times

Who in their right mind would pay a grand for a drink?

The cost of living in New York City is getting a little out of hand.

While most would blame it on overcrowding or their socialist mayor's backbreaking policies, sometimes frivolous things just cost a ton of money because there are enough useful idiots willing to pay any price listed.

If it sounds like I'm referring to something specific, it's because I am.

An upscale restaurant called Benjamin Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan is unveiling a hot cocoa-themed cocktail with a hefty price tag.

According to The New York Post, the cocktail — appropriately named the Versailles Velour — comes in at a whopping $1,000 and even features a gold leaf for garnish.

We are truly living in the end times, folks.

Who in their right mind would pay a grand for a drink?

I've been to New York City one time in my life and paid $43 for a pizza and swore I'd never go back there again, so it shocks me that people are willing to pay that much for a crappy alcoholic beverage.

As the Post reports, the gold-themed martini was "inspired by the grandeur and ceremonial indulgence of the French court."

Of course, it was.

The sad part is that there are absolutely plenty of morons who would be more than happy to shell out a half a month's worth of rent for this monstrosity.

And honestly, even though I don't imbibe, this has to be disgusting for even the most desperate of alcoholic palettes.

A hot chocolate flavored cocktail? Yuck!

I can't wait to see the influencers toss out their not-so-hard-earned cash to review the Versailles Velour and pretend it's the best thing since Coke (the drink, not the nostril candy).

I perused through the comments section while peering through my fingers, but luckily, everyone was just as horrified by all this as I was.

The Big Apple is a weird place, man.

You have people who can barely afford the cardboard box they call an apartment intermingling with psychopaths willing and able to pay a stack for a gold-crusted cocktail.

Just another reason why you couldn't pay me enough to call "The City That Never Sleeps" home.