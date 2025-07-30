Intense Preview Released For WWII Film About Infamous War Criminal, Features Stacked Cast: WATCH

The first trailer for "Nuremberg" is here, and it looks like it's going to be an awesome movie.

Basic info:

Plot: The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).

Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Colin Hangs, John Slattery, Richard E. Grant and Wrenn Schmidt.

Release date: November 7

Rating: PG-13

I've heard chatter about this movie for months, and I was incredibly excited when I saw the trailer pop up on YouTube.

For our younger readers who might not know, Hermann Göring was a major figure in Nazi Germany. He was a German hero in WWI as a fighter pilot, and quickly rose through the ranks of the Nazi Party and Third Reich. He commanded Germany's technologically advanced Luftwaffe (the German Air Force) right up until the closing days of WWII.

Göring was relieved of command of the Luftwaffe shortly before Hitler committed suicide, but that didn't save him from being tried as a war criminal at Nuremberg.

Ultimately, the Nazi official committed suicide before he could be executed. Now, his trial at Nuremberg will come to the big screen in a movie titled after the trials. The film stars Russell Crowe as Göring and Rami Malek as famed psychiatrist Douglas Kelly.

It looks like it's going to be a must-watch film, judging from the preview.

There is a 100% chance I'll be seeing "Nuremberg" when it hits theaters on November 7th. It's not a secret that I'm obsessed with WWII.

There are few figures more interesting or pivotal in the war than Göring. He oversaw the air campaign against the allies, and found himself on the outside looking in the as the regime collapsed in late April 1945.

You can catch "Nuremberg" starting November 7th.