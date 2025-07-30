Dark And Gritty Preview Released For New WWII Movie: WATCH

Amazon appears to have an incredibly dark and gritty war movie on the way with "Der Tiger."

Plot: Eastern Front, 1943: The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission far behind the heavily contested front line. As they journey eastward, the soldiers not only find themselves deeper in enemy territory but must also face their own fears and inner demons. Stimulated by Wehrmacht methamphetamine, their mission increasingly becomes a journey into the heart of darkness.

Cast: David Schütter, Leonard Kunz, Laurence Rupp, André Hennicke and Arndt Schwering-Sohnrey

Release date: September 18th for a small theatrical run and streaming at some point later in 2025.

Amazon releases trailer for new WWII movie "Der Tiger."

Anyone who knows anything knows I'm obsessed with WWII. I will watch literally any movie or show about WWII. At a minimum, I'm going to give it a shot.

It appears "Der Tiger" is going to be a wildly dark, gritty and troubling film about a German tank crew in a Tiger.

Say no more. I'm sold.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, some people might be turned off because the film isn't in English. Don't fall into that trap. A foreign film can sometimes even elevate things to a different level.

The greatest example of that fact is the WWII film "Downfall." The legendary German film showcases Hitler and what was happening in the Führerbunker in the final days of the war.

It's a top five war movie ever made, and none of it is in English. I highly recommend you check it out because you're not going to regret it. You'll probably end up watching it more than once.

It appears that "Der Tiger" will have a very similar vibe. It's clear the movie isn't going to push a pro-war message.

It's going to shine a light on the horrors that unfolded on WWII battlefields. It's easy to dehumanize the Axis Powers, but the reality is a lot of them were terrified young men just like has happened time and time again throughout history. Now, the SS is a different story. They all deserved what they got and probably much worse, but many average young German soldiers were just fighting to survive.

The preview indicates that "Der Tiger" will pull back on the curtain on the violence and bloodshed they witnessed and partook in.

Also, if you have some free time, check out German tanks in WWII. The Panzer and Tiger tanks were formidable.

The problem was simply numbers. The Germans couldn't produce weapons and equipment at the same rate as America and the Soviet Union could.

Having great technology is nice, but it's not going to win a war if you can't make enough of it. That's simple reality.

"Der Tiger" will be available for streaming on Amazon at some point later in 2025.