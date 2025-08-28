Intense Trailer Drops For New WWII Film About Infamous Nazi Criminal: WATCH

"Nuremberg" comes out on November 7th, and it stars Rami Malek and Russell Crowe.

A new trailer is out for the upcoming movie "Nuremberg."

Basic info:

Plot: The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).

Cast: Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Colin Hangs, John Slattery, Richard E. Grant and Wrenn Schmidt.

Release date: November 7

Rating: PG-13

The first preview for "Nuremberg" dropped back in July, and I was immediately interested. As OutKick readers know, I am fascinated by WWII. I can sit around and talk about it for hours without getting bored, and every single time I do, I learn something new.

One of the most fascinating individuals in the war was Nazi official and war criminal Hermann Göring - a German hero in WWI. He oversaw Germany's air war against the Allies, and was the most prominent figure tried at Nuremberg.

The upcoming movie with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek will shine a light on what happened during the most famous war crimes trial in human history.

It looks like it's going to be awesome, judging from the trailer. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be a must-watch for WWII history buffs. I'm far from an expert on Nuremberg. I've read about it, but probably definitely don't know as much as I should.

Everyone knows about the big battles, but Nuremberg kind of gets lost in the chaos. There's a real reason why that's the case. Everyone pivoted to the Soviets and the Cold War pretty much the moment the guns went silent in Europe.

That's why Nuremberg gets a fraction of the attention the actual war gets. Now, this movie will take a deep dive into the mind of the Nazi official responsible for a level of suffering that is impossible to calculate. If you want to find out his ultimate fate, go search on Google. It's….not exactly shocking, given what we know about other Nazi officials.

Saying I'm excited to see it would be a hell of an understatement.

You can catch "Nuremberg" in theaters starting November 7th. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.