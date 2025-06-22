Nothing Says Kanye & Bianca Censori's Marriage Is Back On Track Like Her Wearing A Candy Bra And Underwear Set

You want a heartwarming story on a Sunday in June? You don’t think I can deliver on that? You bet your ass I can. All thanks to Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.

Reports that the two were breaking up earlier this year had many taking a look in the mirror. If they can’t make it, where's the hope for the rest of us?

Then an April dinner together followed by a sex shop visit had hope creeping back into the hearts of romantics everywhere. There just might be such a thing as true love after all.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Aside from a visit to the Diddy Trial to show support for the music mogul, Kanye hasn't been stirring up a bunch of controversy recently, and I mean very recently, as a few weeks or so.

That's been a good thing for his marriage, which has had its ups and downs. How do I know it's been good for his marriage? Well, the two were spotted out in New York on Saturday.

In a touching scene, Kanye West and Bianca Censori went hand in hand as she wore her candy bra and underwear

Big deal, right? It is when Censori is walking around wearing nothing but candy.

We're talking a bra and g-string set too. If that's not a bright neon sign that things are going well in their marriage, I don’t know what is.

See her walking around in her edible candy underwear alongside Kanye, who is in a hoodie like it's a crispy fall day, right here. They even hold hands in some of the paparazzi snaps.

Take that haters of love constantly trying to pull these two apart. They're not giving up on each other. Not yet. I told you I had a heartwarming one for a Sunday in June.

Bianca Censori isn't breaking out the special candy lingerie for no reason. There's a message here. A message that their marriage is back on track.