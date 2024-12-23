Nothing Says Christmas Quite Like Kim Kardashian Crawling Around On The Floor In A Bizarre 'Santa Baby' Video

It almost seems as if Kim Kardashian and company are trying to piss people off here. But that can’t be the case, can it? It doesn’t sound like something they would do anyway.

She did toss a cross that once belonged to Princess Diana between her big fake boobs last month, but how could she have possibly guessed that anyone would have a problem with that?

The answer is Kim couldn’t possibly have known.

The same is true with the whole confusion surrounding her wearing a rosary while modeling lingerie. She had to be completely caught off guard when people had thoughts about that.

I mean seriously, who could have seen that coming?

So there were a couple of missteps recently that some people could have taken issue with. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they don't want to see her crawling around on the floor in a bizarre Santa Baby video. It is the week of Christmas after all.

Spoiler alert, we do get to see what all that childhood trauma did to Kevin McCallister.

Kim Kardashian crawling on the floor in a Christmas music video has the internet talking

Who could have ever predicted that the internet would have thoughts? Millions of views later and the reviews have been pouring in.

It's safe to say that not everyone is a fan. And when I say not everyone, most don’t seem to enjoy anything about it. Not even finding out what happened to Kevin McCallister.

I thought, before taking a dive into the comments, there was a chance people would have at least appreciated knowing that forgetting your kid at home during Christmas messes them up.

They did not. The reviews are in and there are takes that range from the video being a sleep paralysis lucid nightmare all the way to it making Britney look normal.

Nothing says Christmas quite like Kim K crawling on the floor in a truly bizarre Santa Baby music video and the internet taking the bait and reacting to it.