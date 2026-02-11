Norwegian Biathlete's Ex Responds To His Tearful Live-TV Cheating Confession

Despite a tearful apology broadcast to the entire world, it does not appear that Sturla Holm Laegreid will be getting his girlfriend back.

The Norwegian biathlete's ex-girlfriend — who wishes to remain anonymous — said it will be "hard to forgive" him for his infidelity and blasted him for airing their dirty laundry on the global stage.

"It’s hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world," she told Norwegian tabloid VG on Wednesday. "I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this."

She then went on to thank her loved ones for supporting her through the heartbreak and embarrassment.

"To my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time, also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am," she said.

In case you missed it, Laegreid made headlines on Tuesday when he confessed on live TV to cheating on his girlfriend. This happened just minutes after the 28-year-old won the bronze medal in the men's individual biathlon.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world," he said through tears. "Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her."

While noting that he's been living through the "worst week of my life," Laegreid went even further with regrets over the decision he made to cheat on his girlfriend.

"I had a gold medal in my life...I only have eyes for her. I don't know what I want to achieve by saying this, but sports have been in a different line in recent days. So I wish I could share it with her," he said. "You have to admit when you do something you can't stand for, and hurt someone you love so much."

Unfortunately, Laegreid just doesn't know when to stop talking. Because he continued to grovel.

"You never know how many chances you get, and I don't think I'll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I'm willing to do anything," he said.

"I am willing to drop a nuclear bomb on NRK and commit social suicide and be hated by everyone. Because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her."

The ol' emotional blackmail tactic. Yikes.

"She's probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there's light at the end of the tunnel for both of us," the biathlete finally concluded. "And that she can still love me."

Doesn't sound like that's in the cards, chief. Maybe keep it in your pants next time.