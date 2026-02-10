Olympian Wins Medal, Confesses To Cheating On His Girlfriend During Post-Race Interview

A post-race interview took a hard left when an Olympic medal winner casually admitted he cheated on his girlfriend—on live TV.

You low down, dirty dawg.

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won a bronze medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics and used his post-race interview time to admit that he's a cheater and he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend of six months.

Needless to say, this is something you don't see very often at the Olympics.

While being interviewed by NRK, a Norwegian outlet, Sturla, 28, decided, just days before Valentine's Day, to dump it all out. It was time to admit that he's a dirty cheater and he did his girlfriend wrong.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. And three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her," Sturla told NRK, according to the Daily Mail.

He wasn't done. While noting that he's been living through the "worst week of my life," this stud biathlete went even further with regrets over the decision he made to cheat on his girlfriend. "I had a gold medal in my life...I only have eyes for her. I don't know what I want to achieve by saying this, but sports have been in a different line in recent days. So I wish I could share it with her.

"You have to admit when you do something you can't stand for, and hurt someone you love so much," he added.

This warrior was just getting warmed up

Ok, we get it, you loved her and now what's done is done. It's time to move on, Sturla. You have the bronze medal. Go slay the Norwegian team hotel. Do work, my man.

Instead, he kept talking.

"You never know how many chances you get, and I don't think I'll get another chance at true love as I had with her. But I'm willing to do anything," this hopeless, cheating romantic continued.

"I am willing to drop a nuclear bomb on NRK and commit social suicide and be hated by everyone. Because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her."

Look, Sturla, now you've gone too far.

You're definitely not getting her back and now you're going to come off as a weirdo because you can't just let it go. You said your peace, you admitted to being a cheater, now move on.

Was he done? Nope. Sturla kept pouring out his heart.

"She's probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there's light at the end of the tunnel for both of us. And that she can still love me," he concluded.

Whew, thank you for finally ending this. Enough.