Man Strangles Coyote To Death During Terrifying Attack: DETAILS

A North Carolina man used his bare hands to kill a coyote during a horrifying attack.

When things go sideways, they can go really badly. That leads us to an absolutely wild story involving a man squaring up with an out-of-control coyote.

North Carolina man kills coyote during attack.

North Carolina man James Pulliam ended up in the hospital and a coyote laid dead on the ground after an attack unfolded last Friday in Roxboro, according to ABC11.

City officials say the coyote attack happened around 7:00 p.m. in the neighborhood of Somerset Drive, according to the same report. Pulliam was having a smoke when a coyote emerged from the woods and attacked him.

"He jumped on me and I caught him in the air, he was biting me, and so when I threw him down and I'm trying to slide out of the way, he just kept coming…I had to rip my left hand out of his mouth, and when I got my left hand out, I just choked him all the way till the police got there," he explained to the outlet.

Pulliam further told the outlet, "They took X-rays and then gave me rabies shots that hurt worse than the attack."

Yikes. Getting shots for rabies is definitely not a fun experience.

A male coyote can often weigh between 35 and 45 pounds. They're not particularly massive animals, and, generally speaking, aren't overly aggressive.

In fact, a coyote would generally never even attempt to get into a fight with a big dog because it's too much of a threat.

Attacking humans, while it does happen, is very rare. However, when it does happen, it can result in serious injuries or death. There's also a serious concern about rabies. A rabid coyote won't fear humans like a healthy one will.

That's why Pulliam needed the shots. It's a necessary precaution.

Always stay on your toes when dealing with nature. You never know what might happen. Fortunately, the good guy won this round. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

