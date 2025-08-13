Nobody Bikini Vacations Harder Than Champions League Host & Model Eva Murati

Eva Murati isn’t just on vacation, she's giving bikini season all it can handle, one photo dump at a time.

Last summer, Eva Murati served up a valuable lesson about how to properly handle a disappointing loss. The Albanian actress, model, and Champions League host watched her team get sent home from the Euro Championship in the Group Stage.

She could have spent days, if not weeks, getting over Albania's 1-0 loss to Spain. But she didn’t do that. She took the loss, and the disappointment that came from it, in stride by grabbing her bikini for the start of her vacation.

With that level of perseverance and determination to turn a negative into a positive, Eva proved a lot to even folks like me, who don’t follow soccer. She proved she was a big-time social media star in the making.

That bikini vacation wasn’t a one-off. She makes the most of the Champions League off-season and she goes hard. Technically, the bikinis started dropping on her Instagram a few weeks ago. But we're going to focus on the last few days.

Trust me, we're not selling ourselves short by doing so either. When I said that nobody bikini vacations harder than Eva Murati, I meant it.

Eva Murati has covered a lot of ground in a bikini over the last few days

A quick look at her scorecard shows Eva's been pedal to the metal lately, putting on what could easily be described as a bikini vacation clinic. She's been doing it all.

We've got bikinis by day and wardrobe changes by night. She's on the beach, in the water, she's breaking out hats all in the name of content.

And we can't overlook the caption portion of the scorecard. That would be a mistake for anyone tuning in for a crash course on her clinic.

You're only pretending if you're not captioning effectively. Eva isn't cranking out paragraph after paragraph that nobody is reading. These are quick hitters.

Everything from the short and sweet "day & night" to "good vibes only" and a classic with "vitamin sea." It wouldn’t be a proper bikini vacation without "playing mermaids" now, would it?

If you really want to take it up a notch, and, of course, Eva Murati does, you sprinkle in a throwback. Well done. I'll leave with that and more of what the Champions League host has been up to this summer.