Noah's Ark Allegedly Found, Archeologists Plan On Digging It Up: DETAILS

Has Noah's Ark been found?

The legendary story is famous in Christianity after God sent a flood to wipe out the Earth. Noah loaded up two kinds of every animal in order to start over.

Much like many religious stories, it's been the focus of great interest, speculation and intrigue going back hundreds of years.

Now, a group of archaeologists believes it has found it.

A group of archaeologists believes it has found the resting spot of Noah's Ark 18 miles south of the summit of Mount Ararat in Turkey, according to The Sun.

Mount Ararat has long been rumored to be the spot of Noah's Ark among people interested in the subject. The reason why revolves a mysterious shape that, in theory, could *POSSIBLY* resemble a large boat.

You can see the specific spot in the photo below.

"The location lies in an active earth flow with harsh winters, so protecting the area is our top priority. Over the next few years, our Turkish university partners will conduct non-destructive tests like soil sampling, radar scans, and other methods to determine if the structures we’ve detected are truly man-made or simply natural formations. Only after we gather enough evidence and have a proper preservation plan in place will we consider excavating," researcher Andrew Jones told The Sun.

Soil samples taken from the site show signs of "rotting wood," according to the research team. Of course, none of this is confirmed and should be treated with caution at this time.

Having said that, the location is well-documented, and it's a little surprising that it's never actually been dug up in the past.

There was a time when the air space around the region was pretty heavily restricted, according to old reports.

The fact soil samples have been taken and research is being done appears to indicate the Turkish government has greatly loosened up research into the alleged location of Noah's Ark. Of course, another reason for possible restrictions is that the location isn't far from Iran, and the last thing any country wants is an international incident.

Time will tell if there's anything to the speculation, but there's no doubt it's interesting. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.