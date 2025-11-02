No Need To Stick To Shoplifting From A Liquor Store When You Can Also Deploy Pepper Spray & Bite During Brawl

There's a certain amount of perseverance required to get caught shoplifting from a liquor store and refuse to go down without a fight. I'm not saying it's a form of determination that should be admired.

I'm simply pointing out that there is more than one path from shoplifting to being arrested, and these two chose the path that includes pepper spray and biting while brawling with employees.

A man and woman in Colorado had, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, shoplifted several items from a liquor store and tried to leave. Two employees of the fine establishment followed them out into the parking lot and attempted to stop them.

The liquor store "Bonnie and Clyde" tried to back their car up and hit one of the employees before accelerating towards the other one. One of the employees then busted out one of the car's back windows with a rock.

This is where the crime of shoplifting turned into a brawl between the two suspects and the two employees. Police say, "The two suspects then got out of their car, assaulted the clerks, and the female suspect used pepper-spray during the altercation."

Colorado’s New "Bonnie and Clyde" Came Armed With Pepper Spray and Terrible Decision-Making

The fun didn’t stop with some assault and pepper. The brawl continued inside the liquor store and that's when some good Samaritans stepped in to help the employees.

One of the good Samaritans was bitten by the pepper spray-deploying female suspect for their troubles. There's no word on whether the suspect was rabid or not.

As the fighting had taken place, the police were called to the scene and arrived before anyone else could be pepper sprayed or bitten by the alleged liquor store thieves.

Another wrinkle to the story is the fact that these two allegedly tried to pull off their crime with a cat in their car. Putting an animal in harm's way on top of everything else.

Can you believe these two? The Centennial Animal Services was called to the scene to pick up the cat while its owners were taken to jail.

The police thanked the citizens who stepped in to help. They wrote, "We’re grateful for the fast response of our deputies and the courage of the citizens who stepped in to help."

Just another Wednesday afternoon in Arapahoe County.