Alleged Shoplifter Accused Of Attempting To Bribe Arresting Officer With 'Sexual Acts & Cash'

A Texas woman attempted to avoid going to jail for allegedly stealing almost $200 worth of beauty products from an Ulta Beauty store last month with an offer that, it turns out, could be refused. She would go free in exchange for "sexual acts and cash."

The arresting officer didn’t take her up on the offer and instead added a bribery charge. In early January, Cheheiry Villalobos Santoyo allegedly walked out of an Ulta Beauty with more than $186 worth of products that she didn’t pay for.

Police tracked down the 30-year-old accused shoplifter and were able to recover the stolen merchandise, which they returned to the store. If that's where it ended, she would only have been looking at a theft charge.

According to the police, the Harris County District Attorney's Office had been contacted after the arrest and had accepted charges for theft. Santoyo then, while being transported to jail, attempted to bribe a male deputy.

As already pointed out, she offered up the unspecified sexual acts and cash to the deputy in exchange for her to be let go. It didn’t work. The officer didn’t take her up on the offer, and she went to jail with not one, but two charges.

The alleged shoplifter added a bribery charge for her attempt to avoid the trip to jail

"Cheheiry Villalobos-Santoyo was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Theft and Bribery. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time," Constable Mark Herman reported shortly after the arrest.

Worth a shot? I don’t know, maybe in the days before bodycams. You might have gotten one out of every 1,000 officers or whatever the number is to take you up on the offer.

Speaking of bodycams, if you’re like me, you can’t wait for that footage to come out.

I don’t know that it will reach the level of the Hooters waitress trying to flirt her way out of a DUI arrest or not, and honestly not much does, but it should still be a piece of internet gold.