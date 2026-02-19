No Rush To Tie The Knot Or Buy A House Once They Do, All These Senior Citizens Need Is A ‘Love Shack’

'The Golden Bachelorette' couple might get a love shack instead of moving in together.

Don't let anyone tell you that reality TV shows like "The Bachelor" or any of its spin-offs aren’t real. Don't let them try to convince you that the "Golden" versions of the show amount to elder abuse.

That's absurd. If either of those were true, how would they explain "The Golden Bachelorette" love story between Joan Vassos and her fiancé Chock Chapple? They've been engaged since November 2024.

Prior to selecting the love of her life for a TV show, Vassos had to survive the onslaught of dick pics and foot fetish requests. That wasn’t easy, but it taught her a thing or two about modern technology.

The two, who are still engaged, put that knowledge to good use on Monday during an Instagram Q&A to remind everyone that they're still a thing. Isn’t technology neat?

The two revealed that, despite being in their 60s, they're not in any rush to tie the knot. They're not even in a rush to move in together either. Just your typical relationship. Like a couple of kids with all the time in the world.

The Senior Citizens Might Go With The Separate Houses, One ‘Love Shack’ Plan

"We haven’t figured out the city yet. When I think about this question, I think it probably won’t be where I live," Vassos, 63, said, reports the Daily Mail.

"It probably won’t be where you live. I think we will probably keep our houses, and we’ll have a love shack someplace."

They don’t have to get married or live together for it to be real. They "talk every day" and "see each other a lot," doesn’t that count for something?

Chapple, 62, says they might not even walk down the aisle until 2027. What's the rush? Vassos had one kid get married in 2025 and another is slated for 2026.

"That’s what I’m saying; let them have their year. So you might look for something in 2027," he said.

Vassos agreed, "Yeah, ’27. Hopefully nobody else will get married, but I think you have a son who possibly could, so we’ll see!"

Stop rushing these two. The longer they drag this out, the longer the build up to the wedding is and then the eventual golden divorce. Some he said, she said around that. It's real life, not a TV show. Don't you forget it.

Let these kids have some fun and get that love shack on their own time.