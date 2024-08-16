'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos' DMs Are A Mess, Filled With Inappropriate Pics & Foot Fetish Requests

If anyone in the world of reality TV was immune to having their DMs turn into a disaster area, you would think that The Golden Bacherlorette would be. That isn't the case for Joan Vassos.

Her DMs on social media are an absolute mess. The fact that she's 61 hasn't helped shield her from losers sending her all kinds of inappropriate messages. She told Entertainment Weekly that she's been "inundated" with DMs from men.

The increased attention hasn't exactly been all that enjoyable. Vassos explained, "I had a hard time navigating that process. On a dating app, they’re kind of vetted and you can see a profile. [With DMs], they’re just total strangers messaging you."

Wisely, she says she doesn't respond to most of the DMs she receives. When she does, it's usually little conversations that don't amount to much. Maybe with a "thank you" or something along those lines.

Those are the relatively normal interactions. Some of them she receives are "weird."

The Golden Bachelorette's DMs are filled with inappropriate messages

Vassos said, "I got d*ck pics. And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor."

Luckily, her kids were there to put an end to the creeps in the DMs, "It was scary. My kids were like, 'Give me your phone, mom. We're blocking all this.'"

That's the last thing Vassos needs. She has enough to worry about making her return as the lead on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The widow, whose husband of 32 years died in 2021, is looking for love. She appeared for a few weeks on The Golden Bachelor last year and ended up leaving the show early to be with her daughter.

Now that she has all those inappropriate DMs under control, she can focus on selecting Mr. Right. Best of luck as she does so and all you creeps out there keep the inappropriate pics and foot fetish requests to yourself.