Nikki Glaser Keeps Losing Her Clothes In New Photoshoot

Nikki Glaser is BACK in the headlines, baby! And, thankfully, it's not for another absolutely miserable Thursday Night Football performance.

Nope. This time, it's just good, old fashion, American attractiveness. Nikki may be an insufferable Lib, but she's funny, and she's hot, and she ain't afraid to take some chances.

And that's exactly what she did with her latest photoshoot, which featured our girl in several different scenarios. On a motorcycle. Smoking a cigar. Sitting on a TV. You name it, Nikki was doing it.

What did they all have in common, though? She was wearing … virtually nothing for each one. And America reacted in kind:

Nikki Glaser is a content machine in 2024

A TON going on here. No idea what it is exactly, but I'm not complaining. If Nikki Glaser wants to get undressed on a TV, so be it. It's Trump's America again, and if this is the direction we're going, I think we're in for a special few years.

Look, Nikki is a firecracker. She's certainly a lefty-lefty-lefty Lib, but that's expected at this point with most Hollywood types. But, looking beyond that, she's funny – unless she does the weird post-game TNF thing – she's unfiltered, and she's hot.

Those are three things we can all get behind. Right, left, down the middle – doesn't matter. We're Americans, and we appreciate #content like this on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

It's been a big few months for Nikki, ever since the Tom Brady roast, really. She introduced herself to America back in May when that special went mega-viral, and it's been a steady climb up the mountain ever since.

And now that she's added a fastball like this to her arsenal? Look out. Filthy stuff from a gal who's usually only nasty with her words.

Not anymore. Buckle up.